The Public Authority for Industry has administratively closed four factories after discovering during several visits by its inspectors the factories remained inactive and because the stake holders had closed the facilities in violation of the industry law and its executive regulations.

The Permanent Committee for Industrial Violations and the memorandum of the Industrial Inspection Department indicated that these factories were found to be closed during repeated visits during official working hours, and the authority took the decision to keep the facilities closed until the violations and their consequences are cleared, while the authority indicated that if the violations are not cleared within a month of issuing the show cause notice, a heavier penalty will be taken.