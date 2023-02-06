The Public Authority for Food and Nutrition announced on Monday that food products containing insects will not be allowed to enter the country. According to Al Rai, the Authority’s Food Technical Committee said in a meeting that the ban on the import of these foods was in accordance with the approved Gulf regulations (General Requirements for Halal Food), which prohibits the use of all types of insects and worms in food.

Moreover, the authority expressed keenness to follow up on all developments related to food products through its various technical management and national committees.