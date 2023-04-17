Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, announced the launch of a new digital platform for immediate strategic communication between government leaders in Dubai and within various government sectors.

The Crown Prince of Dubai affirmed that the development of work methods and tools in the Dubai government aims to implement the vision of Vice President of the Emirates and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, in affirming the role of the government sector as a major driving force for development, and enhancing its ability to provide quality services that exceed the best international standards, to achieve the aspirations of society.

He said, “Our goal is for Dubai to be the best city in the world to live, work, and visit. Dubai’s aspirations for the future require creative thinking and innovative solutions that go beyond the possible to what some might imagine is impossible. Dubai has invested decades ago in building its technical capabilities, and today we seek to lead the world in that race whose foundations are laid by technology.”

According to what was reported by Al Bayan newspaper, the strategic communication platform, which is a smart application developed by “Dubai Digital”, and bears the name “Hub Nub”, establishes a new methodology in communication between decision makers and government leaders in Dubai, and keeps pace with the advanced level that Dubai has reached in the field of Government work is today considered a global model in adopting solutions that guarantee the highest levels of speed and quality of performance.

The new platform provides a wide range of features, including: instant messaging, exchanging voice messages, making video and audio calls, as well as sharing photos, documents, websites and other content.

The platform enjoys the best standards of security and protection for data and information exchanged, based on the Dubai Cybersecurity Strategy, which aims to provide full protection against cybersecurity risks and promote innovation in this field, by designing digital applications and services that enhance the city’s comprehensive digital transformation in various fields.