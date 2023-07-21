OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al-Ghais will participate in theG20 Energy Ministerial Meeting in Goa, India, on July 22.

The Secretary General, in a press release issued by the organization on Friday, said: “It is anhonour to be representing OPEC’s member countries at the meeting, and one that is takingplace in India, a key strategic dialogue partner of our organization.

It is a vital platform tohighlight OPEC’s views on energy transitions and to further collaborate with keystakeholders.” Al-Ghais will deliver a statement affirming that energy security must be for alland decarbonization must go hand-in-hand.

He will also underscore the fact that there is noone-size-fits-all pathway to a sustainable energy future, and the importance of continuedinvestments in the oil industry.

OPEC regularly participates in G20 energy meetings given its vital and important role insupporting stability of oil and energy markets.

Cooperation and dialogue with stakeholders of the global energy sector, including producersand consumers, are key principles that underpin OPEC’s decisions and activities. – KUNA