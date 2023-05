A misdemeanor court has put behind bars a lawyer for one year for betraying the trust of his client and robbing his money.

The accused was referred to trial after the Public Prosecution charged him with embezzling the money which was trusted to him by his client.

The plaintiff’s representative, Attorney Abdul Mohsen Al-Qattan, said that the defendant seized the victim’s compensation of 61,000 dinars, which the court awarded to his client because of a traffic accident that left him with disabled.