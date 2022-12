Representative Dr. Adel Al-Damkhi proposed the establishment of out-patient services for children in all clinics during the evening shift, an Arab daily reported.

According to Al-Damkhi, the project would ease the overcrowding in hospitals and the accumulation of patients. He added that there are many children patients due to the unavailability of pediatric clinics. In addition, he stated in the proposal that a 24-hour ambulance per day be included in the specialized clinic for children.