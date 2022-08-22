A ministerial decision prohibited the re-appointment of dismissed employees in Kuwait municipalities as part of finalizing the Kuwaitization plan. The decision was issued by the Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology and Minister of State for Municipal Affairs, Dr. Rana Al-Faris, referring to employees whose terms of service or project contracts have ended, whether through affiliate contractors or consulting offices.

It should be noted that the Minister had issued a time plan of the Kuwaitization of jobs in early August, which consists of three phases processing the termination of contracts of non-Kuwaiti employees at the Kuwait municipality. The plan is set to begin on 1 September 2022 and end on 1 July 2023.