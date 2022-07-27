The Deputy Director General for Urban Planning and Structural Planning, Eng. Muhammad Al-Zoubi, said the fourth structural plan of the state did not create any new sites for heavy industries, stressing that there is no space available to extend the site of Al-Na’im Industrial City in the western region of the country.

Al-Zoubi said, in a letter he addressed to the Director-General of the Public Authority for Industry, regarding the handover of the remaining area of the industrial city in the west of the country (Al-Na’im Al-Gharbiya Industrial), which has an area of 50 km2, that the decision of the Municipal Council taken on February 20, 2017 stipulates in the fourth item to cancel the third item of the decision of the Municipal Council taken on April 18, 2013.

He added that it was stated in the municipality’s letter dated April 5, 2021 that the fourth structural plan, which is currently being prepared, did not create any new sites for heavy industries, due to the lack of use of the site that was delivered previously in 2013, and none of the factories in the country were transferred to it until now, noting that the Public Authority for Industry was previously provided with a map showing the use of land in the western region under the municipality letter dated January 21, 2021.