Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mansour Al-Otaibi, affirmed the great efforts exerted by the State of Kuwait in the field of combating terrorism and draining its sources, which coincided with its effective role as a member of the international coalition against “ISIS” during its chairmanship of the working group concerned with preventing the flow of foreign terrorist fighters, with the participation of Turkey and the Netherlands.

Ambassador Al-Otaibi denied the presence of Kuwaiti families among the 648 families of foreign fighters who were transferred to their countries of origin.

In response to a question about monitoring the money flowing abroad and monitoring the Kuwaiti charity work in terms of financial support, he stated that the State of Kuwait participated in international agreements in this regard, even before the establishment of the alliance in 2014, stressing Kuwait’s commitment to these agreements.

On the issue of removing the names of the three Kuwaiti citizens from the lists of the Security Council concerned with combating terrorism, he said that the issue is still being discussed in the Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee.