The Public Prosecution Office stated that the investigations revealed the deceased body of the woman found in Al-Salmi was subjected to sexual abuse and murder, and that the perpetrator of the incident was a juvenile citizen. According to Al Rai newspaper, the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) called for the need to review the employment agreements concluded with Kuwait.

DMW Secretary Toots Ople confirmed that despite the recent crime, the Philippines is not considering suspending the deployment of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) to Kuwait. Instead, Ople said that the country will seek additional protection for its workers in Kuwait. DMW released an official statement that the labor agreements concluded between the Philippines and Kuwait should be reviewed, and that the two countries must strengthen the protection mechanism for Filipino workers.

DMW indicated that it has begun examining and studying other violations and abuses that other workers may have been exposed to in the country and swore to not allow such abuses to happen again. Moreover, the Department had delegated a Kuwaiti lawyer to represent the Philippines in the case of the worker’s murder.

Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti Public Prosecution confirmed that it had initiated investigation procedures and taken legal measures in the case.