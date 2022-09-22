The head of the Violations Removal Department in the Hawalli Municipality, Ayed Al-Qahtani, confirmed that a certificate of description will not be issued to any building if the violating basement is not reverted to its original state as licensed. This is applicable for basements used as parking lots, service areas for the building’s residents, or warehouses for construction materials.

The official said in a statement to an Arab daily that this approach would oblige the owners of buildings and investment housing to return the violating basements to their rectified condition, and as they are licensed by the relevant departments in the municipality.

The Director General, Engineer Ahmed Al-Manfouhi, stressed the importance of taking legal measures against those who do not comply, and accordingly, the basement will be waxed. The official also said that the inspection teams carry out their duties through the subsequent disclosure, as it is not enough to write the report and the warning, but there will be a follow-up.