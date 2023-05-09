The labor attaché at the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait confirmed that the recently announced procedures regarding the desires of companies and individuals to bring in Filipino workers in accordance with Article 18 to work in the private sector came based on instructions issued by the authorities in Manila with the aim to reduce the documentary cycle and same time.

Commenting on the “requirements for recruiting new, specialized workers for the private sector the labor attaché said all procedures will be adopted according to Kuwait’s labor laws, reports Al-Qabas daily.

He indicated that the steps announced for the terms of the contracts for the recruitment of private sector workers have nothing to do with the ongoing consultations on the issue of the Philippines government resuming sending domestic workers to Kuwait.

He stated that the new contracts and requirements have improved conditions and brought relief to employers in employment offices and companies seeking to hire Filipino workers as in the rest of the GCC countries.

He pointed out that the implementation of the new procedures in Kuwait was suspended until the completion of consultations with all relevant parties, reaffirming that “the new controls have nothing to do with sending domestic workers to Kuwait.”