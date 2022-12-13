The Ministry of Health announced the arrival of some shipments of agreed-upon medicines, and worked on urgently receiving and completing the process. The ministry also took measures to immediately enhance the strategic stock of medicines in an effort to preserve the health and drug security in the country.

Moreover, the ministry is keen on urgently completing new supply contracts that reinforce previous contracts currently in the process of waiting approvals. It is also taking necessary measures in obtaining the response of concerned authorities, taking into account the urgency in their responses. It also emphasized the continuous coordination with competent authorities to complete the documentation procedures for contracts to materialize.