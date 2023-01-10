New Jersey and Ohio said on Monday that they are joining other US states to ban the TikTok video app on government-owned and operated devices.

Democratic Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy said that in addition to banning the application owned by the Chinese technology company ByteDance, applications, products, programs and electronic services belonging to more than a dozen companies, including Huawei, Hikvision, Tencent Holdings and ZTE, will also be banned, reports a local Arabic daily quoting Reuters.

“There were national security concerns regarding user data that the Chinese government might ask ByteDance to provide,” Murphy’s office said.

Ohio Republican Governor Mike DeWine also stated in the app ban order that these cybersecurity apps pose a national and local security threat to users of these apps and platforms and the devices that store the apps and platforms.

“Tik Tok” expressed his regret over the ban on the application in a number of states, and said that this is based on fallacies and baseless allegations.

For three years, TikTok has sought to assure Washington that the personal data of American citizens cannot be accessed and its contents cannot be manipulated by the Chinese Communist Party or any other entity under Beijing’s influence.