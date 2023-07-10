The head of the General Fire Force, Lieutenant General Khaled Al-Mekrad, inaugurated the Tahrir fire station in the Saad Al-Abdullah area on Sunday, Alrai Media reported. The ceremony was conducted on behalf of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. Lieutenant-General Al-Mukrad announced in a press statement that the Tahrir fire station was opened in response to the directives and commitment of Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled to promptly enhance service provision and expand the establishment of fire stations.

According to the official, the Tahrir fire station was constructed with modern building systems, providing all necessary facilities for the fire force members to effectively respond to any accidents in the vicinity and surrounding areas. He added that the fire department is actively implementing its plan to establish new centers in coordination with the expansion of new areas, with an aim to reduce emergency response times and ensure community safety.

The opening ceremony was graced by the presence of Major General Jamal Nasser, Acting Deputy Head of the Force for the Control Sector and the Human Resources Development Sector, Brigadier General Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim, Director of the Public Relations and Media Department, Brigadier General Mohammed Ibrahim, and Acting Director of the Jahra Fire Department, Brigadier General Tariq Hattab.