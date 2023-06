A decree was issued to form the ministry headed by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and includes 15 ministers.

The new government formation:

1- Ahmed Fahd Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense

2- Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

3- Issa Ahmed Muhammad Al-Kandari, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs.

4- Dr. Saad Hamad Nasser Al-Barrak, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil, and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment.

5- Fahd Ali Zayed Al Shula, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Communications Affairs.

6- Abdul Rahman Badah Abdul Rahman Al-Mutairi, Minister of Information and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs.

7- Ahmed Abdel Wahhab Ahmed Al-Awadi, Minister of Health

8- Amani Suleiman Abdel-Wahhab Bogmaz, Minister of Public Works.

9- Hamad Abdel-Wahhab Hamad Al-Adwani, Minister of Education

10- Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs

11- Muhammad Othman Muhammad Al-Aiban, Minister of Trade and Minister of Youth

12- Manaf Abdulaziz Ishaq Al-Hajri, Minister of Finance

13-Dr. Jassim Mohammed Abdullah Al-Astad, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy.

14- Faleh Abdullah Eid Faleh Al-Raqba, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Housing Affairs.

15- Firas Saud Al-Malik Al-Sabah, Minister of Social Affairs, Family Affairs and Childhood.