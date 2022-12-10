The Embassy of Nepal celebrated the 50th Anniversary of diplomatic relations shared between Nepal and Kuwait.

During which the Ambassador of Nepal, H.E, Durga Prasad Bhandari, praised the continuity and development of bilateral relations between the two countries in the past fifty years, with affirmation that the two nations will continue to enhance bonds on all levels.

Additionally, pointing out that some major projects in Nepal are funded by the Kuwait Fund, within the framework of soft loan arrangements since the establishment of diplomatic relations.

He stated that the Nepalese nationals working in Kuwait contribute greatly to the economy of Kuwait, and greatly help in strengthening friendly relations while also pointing out that Kuwait is an important destination for Nepalese migrant workers.

He added that two important cities in Nepal are connected to Kuwait City with direct flights, operated by three different airlines.

Further adding, that Jazeera Airways started direct flights from Kuwait International Airport to Gautam Buddha International Airport and Nepalese Bhirahwa in May 2022, while Nepalese Himalaya Airlines started a direct flight between Kathmandu and Kuwait since July of this year, indicating that these new developments in the sector Civil aviation will further contribute to strengthening relations in the field of trade, travel and tourism between the two countries.

Followed by Assistant Foreign Minister for Economic Affairs, Sami Al-Hamad, praising the Kuwaiti-Nepalese relations, and the desire of both the nations to develop them, as there are discussions between officials of the two countries in this regard.