The Public Authority for Anti-Corruption “Nazaha” revealed the authority “provides protection for 16 people in various corruption cases, pursuant to the provisions of Law No. 2 of 2016 regarding the establishment of the authority and the provisions for financial disclosure.

A legal assistant auditor at Nazaha Fatma Blam told Al-Rai, that “the law establishing the authority and its executive regulations has put in place the rules and provisions to protect whistleblowers and witnesses to encourage them to perform their national duty in the area of reporting and combating corruption crimes, while ensuring that they are not subjected to personal, administrative or legal harassment,” reports Al-Rai daily.

She stressed, “The authority follows a specific procedural mechanism to protect the whistleblowers and witnesses, starting with personal protection by keeping the identity of the whistleblower secret including those in his jurisdiction and not revealing his whereabouts from the moment he provides informtion to the competent authorities.”

She stressed, “The authority is keen to provide administrative and functional protection by preventing any administrative action from being taken against the whistleblower by his employer, ensuring salary and benefits remain untouched during the period specified by the authority when it is proven to be connected to his role in reporting and combating corruption.”

She noted at the same time that “the authority provides legal protection to the whistleblower and those in his position by preventing criminal, civil or disciplinary recourse against him.”