National day celebrations kicked off this morning along the Arabian Gulf Street with the participation of government agencies and volunteer teams, while displays of military vehicles and equipment were held.

Starting with the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center, the National Guard held a military parade and presented awareness leaflets on the danger of dealing with mines and the importance of staying away from them.

The Guard also reviewed the capabilities of its members in parachuting team, as it carried out an air leap with the participation of a group of officers and individuals, where they jumped up the southern region, raising the flag of Kuwait, the flag of the National Guard and pictures of His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince.

The Ministry of Defense, along with the Ministry of Interior and the General Fire Force, also participated in a range of events at the Kuwait Towers parking lots.

The Ministry of Defense, represented by the Kuwaiti army, presented a set of its modern military vehicles and advanced capabilities.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Interior reviewed its modern mechanisms for traffic police, public security, protection of personalities and rescue.

It was remarkable in the exhibition as the ministry of interior displayed the advanced mechanisms of the special forces, in addition to the boats of the forces of the coast guard.

The General Fire Force reviewed a set of mechanisms and rapid intervention equipment in emergency situations, in addition to conducting an awareness campaign on the danger of dealing with fires and fires.