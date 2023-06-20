Members of the National Assembly named members of three parliamentary committees during the first ordinary session of the 17th legislative term held on Tuesday, reported KUNA.

The committee for working out a response to the Amiri Speech is responsible for drafting a response to the speech delivered by the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, including MPs’ remarks and aspirations. The new members consisted of Usama Al-Shahin, Hamad Al-Obaid, and Badr Al-Enezi.

Meanwhile, the committee for interior and defense affairs is composed of Khaled Al-Otaibi, Khaled Al-Emairah, Majid Al-Mutairi, Badr Al-Shemmari, and Mohammad Al-Mahhan. The new complaints commission committee members are Khaled Al-Otaibi, Hamdan Al-Azmi, Abdulhadi Al-Ajmi, Khaled Al-Emairah, and Mohammad Al-Mutairi.

The appointment of these committees, an important step in the legislative process, is in accordance with Article 93 of the Kuwaiti Constitution, which states that the National Assembly shall form the parliamentary commissions during the first week of its annual session.