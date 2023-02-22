The US space agency “NASA” said Tuesday, that the crew that will fly on the agency’s “SpaceX Crew-6” mission to the International Space Station have arrived at the Kennedy Space Center in the southeastern US state of Florida to prepare for their flight scheduled for Sunday, February 26.

The liftoff is targeted at 2:07 am ET on February 26 from the A39 Launch Complex at Kennedy Space Center. reports Al-Rai daily quoting Chinese news agency Xinhua.

The mission is the sixth NASA crew rotation mission with SpaceX to the space station, and the seventh flight of the Dragon spacecraft with humans on board.

The Crew-6 mission will carry NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren “Woody” Hoburgh, as well as Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi and cosmonaut Andrei Vedyev of Russia’s Roscosmos to the orbital site.

The crew will dock with the space station’s Harmony module on Monday at 2:54 a.m. ET, beginning a six-month space research mission, according to NASA.