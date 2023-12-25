Patrol men supporting the Jahra Security Directorate have arrested an unidentified person who is in his thirties for possessing and consuming drugs.

The Al-Anba daily said the suspect was arrested in the Al-Qasr area. At the time of arrest he was under the influence of drugs and police seized from him narcotic pills, hashish cigarettes, and drug paraphernalia.

According to security sources, the man was wearing a mask and when police ordered him to pull over, he attempted to escape.

During precautionary search, two bags containing narcotic pills, two marijuana cigarettes, and drug paraphernalia were found with him. Accordingly, he and the narcotic materials were referred to the General Administration for Narcotics Control.