The Director of Public Cleanliness and Road Occupancy Department at the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Municipality Branch, Fahd Al-Quraifa, announced the supervisory team in the department attaches great importance to raising the level of cleanliness in the areas under its responsibility, in addition to removing everything that distorts the aesthetic view through the field tours that it implements in all areas of Kuwait.

Al-Quraifa confirmed the supervisory team of the Public Cleanliness and Road Occupancy Department carried out field tours from Dec 5 to 12, which resulted in placing 53 stickers on abandoned vehicles and removing 12 neglected cars and boats. They were sent to the car reservation site of the municipality, reports a local Arabic daily.

He pointed to the continuation of field tours, pointing out there is no lack of complacency in taking all legal measures against violators of the public hygiene and road occupancy regulations.