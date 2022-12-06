The Public Relations Department in the municipality revealed that the Hawalli Governorate Municipality emergency team carried out an inspection tour of the shops to ensure that their owners adhere to the applicable requirements and regulations, reported a local daily. The head of the Hawally emergency team, Ibrahim Al-Sabaan, said that the tour was carried out to ensure that their owners adhere to the regulations, resulting in the issuance of 14 advertising violations for those that did not comply with the public shops licensing regulations.

Furthermore, Al-Sabaan emphasized the continuation of field inspections by the supervisory team on shops and real estate across the governorate to monitor and follow up on violators of shop and building regulations, as well to take legal measures against them. He called on shop owners to adhere to laws and municipality regulations to avoid violations and fines that may reach administrative closure.