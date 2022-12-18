The head of the Union of Cooperative Societies, Ali Al-Fahd, revealed that the Kuwait Municipality has finally agreed to fix the limits for the area of warehouses belonging to the union, which is 6 thousand square meters, after a dispute that lasted for about 7 years since 2015, over a deviation in the area of 1.70 square meters, saying the Ministry of Electricity and Water will be requested to connect power supply soon.

Al-Fahd told a local Arabic daily, that “there are 7 major companies that are currently being qualified to invest in these warehouses when a tender is floated.

He explained the warehouses include 1,000 square meters of “freezers” with a height of 9 meters for storage, and with this huge area “we will reap benefits from it, if specialized companies show interest in investment.

Al-Fahd added, “The union has signed two contracts with major companies specializing in tissues and water, to be among the types of cooperation, and communication is underway with detergent and foodstuff factories to provide a new segment of items.”