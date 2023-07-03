The Kuwait Municipality has launched an extensive campaign along the public beaches in the southern region targeting violating chalets whose owners have made the beaches their private property, stressing that the public beaches in the south will be open to citizens within two weeks.

The source told Al-Rai daily, that the Acting Director General of the Municipality, Eng. Saud Al-Dabbous, has instructed the Violations Removal Team in the Ahmadi Governorate Municipality Branch to monitor the closed passages leading to the public beaches, especially those located between the chalets.

He added, blocking the access to beaches is considered an explicit violation of the law, and an encroachment on state property, stressing that the municipality will not allow the closure of any public beach and converting it into a private property.

He pointed out that municipal teams are working in other regions in conjunction with the southern region, and there will be continuous campaigns in the coming weeks, with an emphasis on monitoring and follow-up later after removal.

The head of the rapid intervention team in the Hawalli Municipality branch, Ibrahim Al-Sabaan, told Al-Rai that the team will start from today, coinciding with the campaign that the teams are carrying out in Al-Ahmadi Governorate, to open the closed passages and outlets of the beaches belonging to the Hawalli Governorate, and will tour some chalets to issue warnings to remove their violations and encroachments on state property.

The head of the Emergency and Rapid Intervention Team in the Capital Governorate Municipality and the Rapporteur of the Committee for Reducing the Phenomenon of Singles Housing in Private and Model Housing Areas, Zaid Al-Enezi, announced the field teams in all governorates will resume their campaigns today, according to the committee’s work plan to eliminate the phenomenon of bachelors living in private housing areas.