Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Communications Affairs, Fahd Al-Shula, announced the Kuwait Municipality will embark on a new year-long cleaning campaign under the title ‘Clean Kuwait’.

He said the ministry will cooperate with several other ministries to raise the efficiency and level of cleanliness in several locations in the country, reports Al-Rai daily.

He indicated the campaign will include weekly cleaning of the beaches, and will coordinate with the Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fisheries Resources (PAAAFR) to clean the gardens (as a matter of joint responsibility), as well as cleaning spring camps areas in direct coordination with the Environment Public Authority.

In a special statement to the daily, Al-Shula stressed that “the campaign in the coming period will be strict on land and sea, and accordingly everyone must abide by the law and regulations, and not violate them by throwing garbage in places other than those designated for them.”

For his part, Deputy Director General for Municipal Services Affairs and Head of the Public Cleanliness Committee in Kuwait Municipality, Mishaal Al-Azmi, told Al-Rai, during the cleaning campaign carried out by the Cleaning Department in the Farwaniya Governorate Municipality branch in the Jleeb area yesterday morning, that “the administration used 50 equipment and machinery during the campaign, and resulted in the removal of more than 20 neglected cars, 3 buses, and 4 transport vehicles, and issued 18 citations for encroachments on government land, 13 general hygiene violations, and street vendors were also arrested.”

He added the municipality is taking legal measures against the violators, but there are many problems created by the marginal workers who escape during the inspection, who exploit real estate for commercial activities.

He added that “the campaign has begun in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh.