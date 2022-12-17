The Municipal Council will hold a regular session next Monday, chaired by Abdullah Al-Mahri, during will review the letter received from the Minister of Municipality Abdulaziz Al-Mojil regarding his approval of the minutes of meeting No. 8 of 2022, during which he rejected the council’s decision not to approve the request of the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport to approve a design and development Fourth Ring Road, which is 17 km long.

The members will review the responses received from the executive body to some questions and suggestions, and discuss the request submitted by a group of members to discuss the municipality’s role and its vision in dealing with the government’s work program, then discuss the recommendations received from the various committees, including the proposed amendments to Municipal Law 33 of 2016, and the draft regulation.