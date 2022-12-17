The Ministry of Public Works in a letter to the Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS) and the Civil Service Commission has requested a list of the Ministry’s employees whose service period has exceeded 32 years, in preparation for their retirement.

Informed sources in the ministry told a local Arabic daily, this will facilitate or rather pave the way for appointing young Kuwaitis to advance the pace of achievement, expecting the list to be made available at the end of the month.

On the other hand, the Minister of Public Works has formed an investigation committee of specialists to know the extent of work completed on Darwazat Al-Abd Al-Razzaq tunnel and to determine the extent of compliance with the conditions set by the contract for those works.

However, it is noteworthy to mention the rate of completion of works on the tunnel has exceeded 65 percent, and there is only a month left of the period specified for the completion of all works, in preparation for the reopening.