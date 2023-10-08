The Ministry of Public Works is actively gearing up for the approaching rainy season, closely collaborating with pertinent authorities, notably Civil Defense and the General Fire Force, as well as various organizations constituting the Rain and Floods Consequences Committee.

Reliable MPW sources briefed the Al-Rai daily, stating that “the Rain and Floods Consequences Committee, comprising 15 agencies, convened last week to deliberate on the preparedness of these entities for the upcoming rainy season.” In this session, committee members meticulously reviewed the ministry’s blueprint and the specific tasks it will undertake. Each entity is poised to fulfill their respective roles should heavy rain exceed the drainage system’s capacity.

The sources provided further details, saying, “Consensus was reached to interconnect the emergency switchboards of the relevant authorities with the civil defense switchboard, ensuring smooth coordination of responsibilities among the concerned parties.”

The sources stressed, “The Ministry is presently actively involved in tasks like cleaning manholes and drains, removing sediments and plankton that could obstruct rainwater drainage in certain zones.”

Moreover, they emphasized, “The Ministry will collaborate with the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport to ensure the safe operation of tunnel pumps, aiming to avert congestion, especially during intense rainfall events.”

Shifting attention to the endeavors undertaken by the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy in preparation for the rainy season, ministry sources pointed out that the distribution networks sector is on the verge of completing maintenance and isolation of roofs for secondary transformer stations requiring attention.

This measure is designed to prevent any seepage into the station components during rainy periods. The sector has effectively completed vital maintenance work for approximately 90 percent of the insulation for roofs of stations requiring maintenance.