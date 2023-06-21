As the Ministry of Public Works embarks on road repair projects and signs contracts with international companies, it has put in place a new mechanism according to which neutral laboratories will participate in monitoring the work of asphalt factories.

According Al-Qabas daily the roads maintenance contracts by the international companies is expected to begin in early August.

Informed sources told the daily that the mechanism set up by the Ministry guarantees follow-up on the quality and validity of the tests, without the intervention of the consultant or the contractor, and also prevents conflicts of interest, because the results of the contractor’s laboratory tests are for the contractor only, to control the quality of his work, and therefore the two stakeholders, namely the ministry and the consultant interfere cannot but rely on the results of the contractor’s laboratories tests.

The sources pointed out that the on-site laboratories will be neutral and have an ISO certification, and will play the role of conformity assessment bodies as a third party to monitor quality of mixtures, asphalt layers and components of the mulching process during the implementation of the works.

The sources stated that the new mechanism is one of the recommendations of the previous technical committees, to follow up the quality of projects without interference by contractors or consultants, but rely on the conformity assessment bodies (neutral laboratories) to put the results of project examinations on the ministry’s website immediately after they are completed directly to document the quality of implementation projects.

The sources pointed out that once those results are documented through the website, it will be available to the project officials and supervisors, the contractor and the consultant, the Quality Control Department and the specialists, to view them at the same time and take the necessary action.

The sources indicated that the Public Works Authority will also organize periodic inspection visits by the quality control department of the designated entity to verify the continuity of application of the requirements.

The MPW indicated that in the event of a laboratory violation, its accreditation will be suspended and excluded from the list of designated authorities, and legal measures will be taken.

The Ministry explained that the Government Center for Testing and Quality Control sector has so far approved the appointment of two laboratories, and is preparing to accred a third laboratory from among the laboratories that have applied for accreditation.

The sources revealed to Al-Qabas that the closing date for road maintenance tenders for international companies has been extended until July 3 instead of June 15.

The sources said that the extension came at the request of international companies, during the preliminary meeting that was held with the companies on the first of June, pointing out that some companies requested an extension of up to two additional months for further technical study so that they can submit offers optimally, as well. However, some of them submitted proposals that are currently being studied.

In addition, the number of international companies that have purchased tender documents has reached 11 and the door is still open for others to submit their documents.

Advantages provided by the laboratory mechanism

— It is considered an essential pillar of the quality management system

— Availability of a reference database for decision makers

— Adopts international standards to ensure the quality of project implementation

— Prevent contractors from contracting with laboratories outside the approved list

— Open the way for the private sector to work in the field of examination

— Reduce the cost of projects by providing the required equipment

— Activate the role of the government laboratory as a reference laboratory

3 measures to radically reform roads

01 Rehabilitation of roads according to international standards

02 Accreditation of neutral laboratories for the asphalt mixture

03 An integrated plan to avoid the recurrence of flying gravel