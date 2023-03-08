With the continuing crisis of the National Assembly not holding sessions due to the government’s apology, Al-Qabas daily has learned from its sources that the deputies will announce a sit-in in the Abdullah Al-Salem Hall.

The source said, the deputies will continue their sit-in with each session, after Speaker Ahmed Al-Saadoun announced the adjournment of the session because the government did not attend, reports Al-Qabas daily.

Some MPs reportedly will continue to be in the hall until the end of the official session time, according to the National Assembly’s regulations for the next day at two o’clock in the afternoon.