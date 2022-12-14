The head of the Kuwaiti Entrepreneurs Association, M. Saeed Al-Manea, and the association’s delivery committee, praised the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled, on amending the decisions related to licensing delivery companies and granting them facilities.

Al-Manea said in a statement that the new decision raised the ownership of vehicles by a single license holder, whether small or medium-sized projects and others in the private sector, to 90 vehicles, after it was limited to 15-30 vehicles only. The amendment was in light of the high demand for transport activity and delivery of goods. He pointed out that regulating the labor market in the delivery sector starting next year, defining uniforms and night vision signs for vehicles, and distinguishing them from others, is a step that supports entrepreneurs and combat upsurge of bulk labor in the profession.

The official added that the continued infiltration of domestic workers into the delivery sector, especially in the profession of drivers, must be stopped immediately, as it is a form of new residence trade. He said that the entry visa to Kuwait under the name of a domestic driver has become a new door for entering Kuwait and working for delivery applications, indicating the importance of increasing campaigns that control violators, calling for harsher legal penalties for employers and violating workers.

Moreover, Al-Manea affirmed the association’s cooperation with the MoI and the Public Authority for Manpower in developing the necessary proposals to support the national economy.