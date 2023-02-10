Representative Muhammad Hayef Al-Mutairi submitted a proposal to suspend ministries, agencies, and public and private institutions during the last ten days of Ramadan. According to Al Qabas, the proposal highlights the last ten days of Ramadan as having a status and virtue over other nights of the observance. In addition, Al-Mutairi explained that the holiday during these nights brings many benefits and interests to the state and society, including confronting absentees and easing traffic congestion. He also said that it is in line with the rest of the GCC countries, and creates an opportunity for those who want to travel to perform Umrah, in addition to other holiday benefits in the economic perspective.





Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait

