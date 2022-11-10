MP Saad Al-Khanfour submitted a proposal to amend some provisions of the law on the medical examination of individuals wishing to marry, according to an Arab daily. The amendment which pertains to the first article on the medical examination conducted prior to the marriage shall be replaced with the text stating that those wishing to marry must undergo medical examinations to indicate that they are free from drug abuse and psychotropic substances, as well as from infectious and genetic diseases which will be determined by the Minister of Health.

The amendment included clearance from the conditions through a health certificate proving that the husband and wife do not use drugs, and that the marriage is safe or unsafe, which will be issued by the ministry. The validity period of this certificate is six months from the date of issuance.