Chosen as temporary parliament speaker as he is the oldest MP, Marzouq Al-Azmi stressed Tuesday the importance of cooperation between the National Assembly and the government to achieve the Kuwaiti people’s aspirations.

This came during Al-Azmi’s speech in the opening of the first ordinary session of the 17th term of the National Assembly.

“The efforts of the legislative and executive authorities must combine to produce the best possible legislative, political and executive reform projects so that Kuwait can enjoy a parliament that reflects the wishes of its honorable people,” said Al-Azmi.

Furthermore, Al-Azmi stressed that the only and safest path to achieve the aspirations of the Kuwaiti people in terms of structural reforms and future achievements lies in sincere cooperation between the government and its members and strengthening coordination

between the legislative and executive authorities.

He added that the country now is in dire need of political stability that could only be ensured by taking precautions and learning lessors amid the surrounding crises, challenges and risks.

Al-Azmi hoped that the new assembly would be up to the expectations of the Kuwaiti people Parliamentary under the wise direction of the political leadership and with the sincere help of the government.