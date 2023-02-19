A woman and her two children died, on Saturday evening, after they suffocated due to a gas leak from a water heater inside their home in the Gheit al-Enab area, west of Alexandria.

The police said that after receiving a communication, it was found that the bodies of the housewife (38 years old), and her two children (16 years old) and (13 years old), were found without apparent injuries, and were transferred to the morgue of Al-Amriya General Hospital and placed at the disposal of the Public Prosecution.

The father, 59, said that after returning from work, he noticed a gas leak from the water heater, which suffocated the victims and caused their death.