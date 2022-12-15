A Malian woman who gave birth to nine triplets in Morocco had returned home in May 2021. Mali’s health ministry said the five girls, four boys and their mother had arrived in their country in good health.

In a statement, Minister of Health Diminato Sangaré indicated joy and relief to see them in good health, explaining that the children and mother are in good health and have arrived safely in Mali.

Sangaré announced their arrival in Bamako on her Facebook page, and attached her post to pictures of the nine children, one of whom she carried in her arms, and also published pictures of the parents, reports a local Arabic daily quoting AFP.

Halima Cisse, 25, who hails from the financial city of Timbuktu, gave birth to five girls and four boys in early May last year, after she was transferred at the end of March 2021 from Bamako to Casablanca to receive medical care that is more compatible with the risks arising from this multiple pregnancy.

Doctors were worried about the mother’s health and the chances of the fetuses surviving, but they were all born healthy in the end and were followed up in Morocco until their return.