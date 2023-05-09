Morocco has started producing advanced seeds that help increase grain production by 30 percent, compared to regular seeds, as part of the agricultural authorities’ efforts to overcome the severe shortage in the country’s grain production due to drought.

The agricultural sector in Morocco is making several efforts to face the crises resulting from the drought. This came following the decline in grain production over the past year by 70 percent due to drought, reports Al-Rai daily.

Fawzi Al-Baqawi, director of the National Institute for Agricultural Research, said: “We have developed varieties of wheat and barley to be more adaptable to all conditions. And in dry years, we harvest a crop of these varieties that is 30 percent better than other types.”

Scientific efforts to improve production increased, in cooperation with the International Center for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas, and culminated in the opening of the Gene Bank to protect biodiversity in the agricultural field.

The representative of the International Center for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas, Ahmed Amri, said, “The cooperation with Morocco focuses on improving genetics to conserve resources. After our departure from Syria in 2012, Morocco welcomed us and established a gene bank.”

The National Institute for Agricultural Research leads Morocco’s efforts to improve agricultural production, and seeks to generalize the experience to all farmers who pay high costs.

“As for the expenses, they have increased,” said farmer Abdullah Silmani. A hectare used to cost 5,000 dirhams and now costs 10,000 dirhams, in addition to the high cost of fertilizers.

The drought and the increase in wheat prices due to the Ukraine crisis are prompting Morocco to double the domestic production of grain, in order to avoid any potential crises.