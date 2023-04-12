More than 550,000 migratory birds were spotted this spring in the four wetland nature reserves in north China’s Tianjin municipality, according to the municipal planning and natural resources bureau.

More than 60 species of migratory birds crossed the four wetland nature reserves this spring, said Jiao Xiaotong, an official with the authority. Among these birds, the number of birds under first-class national protection, such as the eastern white stork and the great bustard, is generally the same as in previous years, reports Al-Rai daily quoting Chinese news agency Xinhua.

The number of white-naped cranes, which were rarely seen in the past, reached more than 500 this year, showing a significant increase compared to previous years. The number of birds under second-class national protection, such as squawking swan, tundra swan and Eurasian spoonbill, has exceeded 80,000, a slight increase compared to previous years.

Jiao added that the peak migration period of migratory birds in Tianjin continues, and the migration period of spring migratory birds is likely to end from mid to late May.

To ensure the safety of migratory birds, Tianjin is focusing on conducting inspections and patrols of habitats where migratory birds are concentrated. Jiao said Tianjin is cracking down on poaching, illegal trade, illegal consumption of migratory birds and other illegal and criminal activities across the city while curbing illegal acts that destroy migratory bird resources.