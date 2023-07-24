In an official announcement, the Ministry of Interior has cautioned the public about the growing threat of deceptive phone calls and messages falsely claiming to be from legitimate government entities.

These fraudulent attempts aim to trick individuals into disclosing sensitive personal information or providing their bank’s OTP (One-Time Password) code, reports Al-Rai daily.

The Ministry strongly advises citizens not to fall prey to these scams and refrain from responding to any suspicious calls or messages claiming to represent an official body.

It is essential to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of such communications before sharing any personal information.

The deceptive practices employed by these fraudsters can lead to unauthorized access to bank accounts, resulting in potential financial losses and identity theft. To protect yourself and your assets, stay vigilant and follow these precautionary measures:

— Never share sensitive personal information like bank account details, social security numbers, or passwords with unknown callers or senders.

— Be wary of unsolicited messages or calls, especially those requesting urgent actions or claiming to offer lucrative opportunities.

— Verify the legitimacy of the caller or sender by cross-checking with official channels or contacting relevant government authorities directly.

— Report any suspicious incidents to local law enforcement or the Ministry of the Interior to prevent further fraudulent activities.

For more information and updates on this matter, please visit the official website of the Ministry of the Interior. Stay informed, stay cautious, and protect yourself against deceptive attempts that could compromise your financial security and personal information.