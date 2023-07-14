The Ministry of Interior has renewed its warning against fake messages and websites that are falsely claiming to impose financial fines for unpaid traffic violations. The ministry’s Security Media Department has urged the public to be wary of these fraudulent operations and to avoid clicking on any links or providing any personal information.

The department emphasized that the ministry sends alerts on the unified government application for electronic services, “Sahel,” in the event of traffic violations on individuals. The ministry has also taken the necessary measures to ensure that these alerts are accurate and that the public is aware of them, Al Rai Media reported.