The Ministry of Interior called for adherence to its recently published road guidelines to ensure safety while driving during the rainy days.

  1. Ensure that children sit in the back seats secured with seat belts.
  2. Leave a safe distance to avoid collision when suddenly stopping.
  3. Stay updated with official media and news issued by the Meteorological Department.
  4. Avoid driving on flooded roads.
  5. Follow the instructions of the traffic officers in the event of diversions or alternative routes.
  6. Fasten seat belts and avoid overspeeding or using mobile phones while driving.

