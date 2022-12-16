The Ministry of Interior called for adherence to its recently published road guidelines to ensure safety while driving during the rainy days.
- Ensure that children sit in the back seats secured with seat belts.
- Leave a safe distance to avoid collision when suddenly stopping.
- Stay updated with official media and news issued by the Meteorological Department.
- Avoid driving on flooded roads.
- Follow the instructions of the traffic officers in the event of diversions or alternative routes.
- Fasten seat belts and avoid overspeeding or using mobile phones while driving.