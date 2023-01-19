The Director General of the General Department of Public Relations and Security Media at the Ministry of Interior, Major General Tawheed Al-Kandari, said that the residence affairs sector in the ministry receives, through the residence departments in the six governorates, requests for leave of absence for expatriates, provided that an acceptable and documented excuse is presented according to each case.

Al-Kandari added, in a statement to Al-Jarida, that “immigrant students who complete their studies outside the country and who hold Article 22 residence permit can apply through their guardian for permission to stay outside the country for more than six months provided they submit a proof from the university in which they are registered and the same has to be attested by the Kuwaiti embassy in the respective country, reports Al-Jarida daily.

He pointed out that “the same applies to humanitarian cases and patients, provided that proof of their health condition is presented, also certified by the Embassy of the State of Kuwait in the same country.” In the event that their stay outside the country exceeds more than 6 months the residence permit will be automatically cancelled.

Al-Kandari stated that the Public Relations and Security Media Department of the Ministry of Interior announced about 3 months ago that the Nationality and Residence Affairs Sector will begin the electronic cancellation of the residencies of those who fall under Article 17 (government sector), Article 19 (partner in the private sector), Article 22 (dependent), Article 23, (study) and Article 24 self sponsor and Article 18 (private sector employment) if they remain outside the country for more than six months.

He explained this went into effect on Aug 1, 2022 and ends at the end of Jan 31, 2023. The cancellation will be done as per Article (12), Paragraph (3) of the Foreigners Residence Law.