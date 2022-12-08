Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khalid Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Wednesday underlined the need to apply the law to everyone and to treat them equally by dealing with the public in a dignified manner.

He was addressing the graduation ceremony of the sixth batch of 353 noncommissioned officers who were promoted from the rank of chief warrant officer to lieutenant, according a statement by the General Directorate of Security Relations and Media of the Ministry of Interior.

The security establishment always encourages its members to continue their career because of its belief that there is no way to strengthen the security apparatus except by preparing and developing to face security challenges.

He congratulated the graduates and their promotion to the rank of lieutenant, calling on all graduate officers to keep the oath they took, to watch out for Kuwait and its people while preserving their security and safety with their utmost efforts.

Source: KUNA