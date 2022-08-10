In the context of the continued tightening of control over the file of the so-called overseas treatment by the Ministry of Health, the numbers have continued on the downward trajectory since 2015.

According to official statistics, a copy of which has been obtained by a local Arabic daily, the number of cases for treatment abroad during the first six months of this year reached 2,238 from Jan 1 to July 1, 2022, while informed sources expect the number not to exceed by the end of this year to 4,500, down from 4,702 last year.

The number of cases decreased by about 50 percent during the past seven years, according to the figures provided in the statistic as follows:

— 2238 within 6 months of the year 2022.

— 4702 during the year 2021.

— 161 during the year 2020 (due to the “Corona” circumstances).

— 5564 during the year 2019.

— 6837 during the year 2018.

— 7024 during the year 2017.

— 9234 during the year 2016.

— 9356 during the year 2015.

In a related context, the Ministry of Health banned health offices abroad from dealing through an intermediary.

The sources stated the health offices abroad, according to the new ministry structure, can only choose reputable health institutions, hospitals and health centers in accordance with the standards set for this, and follow up on the implementation of contracts and memoranda of understanding with health service providers in the host country, provided that the contract is direct with those health institutions — hospitals and health centers.

It is prohibited to deal through an intermediary, whether this intermediary is an individual or a company, while enabling access to integrated health care for citizens receiving treatment abroad, and facilitating related procedures in accordance with the policies and controls regulating treatment abroad.