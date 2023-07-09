The Health Services for the Elderly Department of the Ministry of Health organized an educational awareness campaign about the integrated care program for the elderly in six government hospitals in the six governorates.

The Director of Administration, Dr. Fatima bin Dhafari, in a press release highlighted the importance of the role of the Health Services Administration for the Elderly in educating the community about the “Integrated Care for the Elderly” (ICOPE) program, reports Al-Jarida daily.

Bin Dhafari said the campaign starts from Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital for three days, followed by the Amiri Hospital, then Al-Jahra Hospital, Mubarak Al-Kabeer Hospital, then Al-Farwaniya Hospital, and the campaign concludes its activities in Al-Adan Hospital on August 15.

She pointed out that through the program, the risks associated with aging among the elderly are identified and addressed, and the condition of the elderly and their basic and performance capabilities are assessed in terms of physical and mental terms, and then an individual plan is designed for each elderly in the event of any deficiency or decline in these capabilities to be able to develop this deficiency or at least reduce it and stop it.

She explained that the integrated health services that are managed and provided include a continuum of health promotion, disease prevention, diagnosis, treatment, disease management, rehabilitation, and palliative care services, and are coordinated across different levels and locations of care and according to their needs.

She indicated that integrated care covers health promotion and disease prevention activities, vertical and horizontal integration of diagnostic and treatment services, disease management, rehabilitation and palliative care services, and health and social care integration.

She stated that the WHO Program for Integrated Care for the Elderly is a general and integrated health care program for people over the age of 65 and aims to support the independence of the elderly in society.