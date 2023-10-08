The Ministry of Health is considering rehiring around 100 expatriate doctors who had previously worked in various hospitals and primary health care centers.

Informed health sources have affirmed this consideration, stressing the ministry’s demand for their services due to the shortage of doctors. These doctors had their services concluded months ago upon reaching the lawful retirement age. Many of them received outstanding evaluations, achieving consultant-level ratings in various medical specialties, and had received their outstanding payments, reports Al-Jarida daily.

These sources have clarified that reinstating these doctors will not impose additional expenses on the state, as they would be rehired based on specific enlistment terms that do not entitle them to severance or similar benefits.

Additionally, health regions where these doctors had previously worked have expressed their need for their services to the ministry, prompting a thorough evaluation of whether to deploy their expertise in the upcoming days.

On a different note, Dr. Atal Al-Lafi, the Head of the Dermatology Department at the Asaad Al-Hamad Center and the Ministry of Health’s Dermatology Departments, highlighted the significant patient influx at the Asaad Al-Hamad Center, averaging around 120,000 visitors annually.

During a speech commemorating World Pharmacist Day, Dr. Al-Lafi emphasized the center’s commitment to enhancing the competence of its staff through educational lectures to keep up with the rapid advancements in the medical and pharmaceutical domains. She emphasized the critical role pharmacists play within the healthcare system, highlighting their essential responsibility in educating patients about treatment types and precautions, which goes beyond the mere act of dispensing medications.