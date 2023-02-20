The financial sector in the Ministry of Education has set next March 31 as a deadline for collecting the ministry’s debts from individuals, companies, government and private institutions, and has formed a joint committee with comprising members from the legal sector to collect them before the end of the current fiscal year, or to take legal measures in each case separately.

An educational source told Al-Rai that “there are debts owed by employees in the ministry, such as loans, allowances, and financial bonuses that were spent unlawfully, or as a result of wrong promotion decisions, and they are being recovered through deduction from the employee’s salary,” pointing to “the presence of debts on some institutions,” including the private sector, which exploited some of its government buildings.