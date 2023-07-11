The Ministry of Higher Education revealed that the percentage of admissions in medical specialties (human and dental) in the annual scholarship plan for high school graduates from public schools is 51 percent, and 49 percent for graduates from private schools.

Speaking of the statistics of the foreign missions plan for the year 2023-2024, of which Al-Jarida obtained a copy, the ministry said the number of admissions in medical specializations reached 710 male and female students, 745 male and female students in engineering majors, 797 male and female students in auxiliary medical specializations, and 1202 male and female students in other disciplines, reports Al-Jarida daily.